Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Sells $409,125.20 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Immunome insider Robert Lechleider sold 55,000 shares on July 2 at an average price of $22.62, totaling about $1.24 million. The transaction was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Immunome insider Robert Lechleider sold 55,000 shares on July 2 at an average price of $22.62, totaling about $1.24 million. The transaction was part of a pre-arranged trading plan. Another recent sale: Lechleider also sold 55,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of $19.85, bringing his ownership down significantly after the two transactions.

Lechleider also sold 55,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of $19.85, bringing his ownership down significantly after the two transactions. Stock and outlook: Immunome shares were trading at $24.39, near the upper end of their 52-week range, while analysts remain mostly bullish with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $33.17.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) Director Isaac Barchas sold 16,906 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $409,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,796.80. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Isaac Barchas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Isaac Barchas sold 83,094 shares of Immunome stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $2,003,396.34.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Isaac Barchas sold 100,000 shares of Immunome stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,259,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Isaac Barchas sold 101,050 shares of Immunome stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $2,134,176.00.

Immunome Price Performance

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.07. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $27.65.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,421,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,305,000 after buying an additional 5,003,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immunome by 8,659.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,855,747 shares of the company's stock worth $61,341,000 after buying an additional 2,823,144 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Immunome by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,685,441 shares of the company's stock worth $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,432 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Immunome by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,618,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Immunome from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Immunome from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMNM

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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