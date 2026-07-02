Insider Selling: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Sells 1,524 Shares

Key Points IPG Photonics major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 65,700 shares on June 29 at an average price of $103.64, a transaction worth about $6.81 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and the shareholder still owns more than 6.46 million shares.

on June 29 at an average price of $103.64, a transaction worth about $6.81 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and the shareholder still owns more than 6.46 million shares. The stock was down 2.5% in trading, and it opened at $114.41 amid a market cap of $4.86 billion. IPG Photonics has traded between a 12-month low of $69.03 and a high of $155.82.

in trading, and it opened at $114.41 amid a market cap of $4.86 billion. IPG Photonics has traded between a 12-month low of $69.03 and a high of $155.82. The company recently reported mixed quarterly results: EPS of $0.29 missed expectations, while revenue of $265.5 million topped estimates and rose 16.5% year over year. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $135.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Scherbakov sold 1,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $154,762.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,050,487.70. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $155.82. The company's 50 day moving average price is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. IPG Photonics's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 428.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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