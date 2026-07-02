IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Director Christopher Guzowski Sells 11,958 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Christopher Guzowski sold 11,958 shares of IREN at an average price of $36.32, totaling about $434,315. After the sale, he still held 39,168 shares, a 23.39% reduction in his position.

of IREN at an average price of $36.32, totaling about $434,315. After the sale, he still held 39,168 shares, a 23.39% reduction in his position. IREN shares were trading lower and the article notes the stock opened at $43.32, with the company carrying a market cap of $15.48 billion and a high beta of 4.27. The stock has also traded well below its 50-day moving average of $55.03.

and the article notes the stock opened at $43.32, with the company carrying a market cap of $15.48 billion and a high beta of 4.27. The stock has also traded well below its 50-day moving average of $55.03. Analysts remain broadly positive despite recent weakness, with 14 Buy ratings versus 5 Hold and 1 Sell, and a consensus price target of $82.36. Still, the company recently missed quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, which may be weighing on sentiment.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) Director Christopher Guzowski sold 11,958 shares of IREN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $434,314.56. Following the sale, the director owned 39,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,581.76. This represents a 23.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IREN Trading Down 5.3%

IREN opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 4.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. IREN Limited has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IREN Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of IREN to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of IREN to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IREN has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

Trending Headlines about IREN

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Institutional Trading of IREN

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IREN by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in IREN in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IREN in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in IREN in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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