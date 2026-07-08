InsiderTrades.com logo

Insider Buying: ITG (NASDAQ:ITG) Director Purchases $19,200.00 in Stock

July 8, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • ITG Director Francis Braun III bought 1,200 shares of the company on July 2 at $16.00 per share, a transaction worth $19,200.
  • After the purchase, Braun directly owned 1,200 shares of ITG, and the trade was disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • ITG shares were trading at $13.60 when the article was published, near their 52-week low of $13.10 and below the purchase price.

ITG Inc. (NASDAQ:ITG - Get Free Report) Director Francis Braun III acquired 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $19,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $19,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ITG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITG opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.75 million, a P/E ratio of -680.00 and a beta of 0.69. ITG Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

About ITG

(Get Free Report)

ITG, Inc was a financial services company best known for its institutional brokerage and trading services. The firm provided execution, electronic trading, and related brokerage solutions designed to help asset managers and other institutional investors trade securities more efficiently.

The company also offered portfolio trading, agency trading, and workflow tools that supported the investment process from order generation through execution. Over time, ITG developed technology-enabled services aimed at improving trading performance, transparency, and access to liquidity across equity markets.

ITG served institutional clients in the United States and other major financial markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at ITG?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for ITG and related companies.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: “This Could Be Bigger Than Nvidia”
Fox News contributor Louis Navellier recently sat down to reveal details on Elon Musk's little-known AI projec...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, is urging investors to hold 15% of their portfolio in gold and c...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
“By July 30, Elon Musk’s Prophecy Will Fulfill Itself”
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin - the duo who identified Nvidia a decade ago - are forecasting that Elon Musk's AI...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
Bank of America just revealed your expiration date. In their Bloomberg interview, they didn't just predict the...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
A portable energy unit - already used by the U.S. Navy for decades - is now drawing serious attention from Big...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your book attached
Your Download Link (Expiring) If you still haven't downloaded the free Simple Options Trading For Beginners...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: “This Could Be Bigger Than Nvidia”
Fox News contributor Louis Navellier recently sat down to reveal details on Elon Musk's little-known AI projec...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, is urging investors to hold 15% of their portfolio in gold and c...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
“By July 30, Elon Musk’s Prophecy Will Fulfill Itself”
Jeff Brown and Marc Chaikin - the duo who identified Nvidia a decade ago - are forecasting that Elon Musk's AI...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Buy this stock today
Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, is sharing a strategy he calls 'Sell This, Buy That' - a way to mo...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
Bank of America just revealed your expiration date. In their Bloomberg interview, they didn't just predict the...
Decentralized Masters | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles