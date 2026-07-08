Insider Buying: ITG (NASDAQ:ITG) Director Purchases $19,200.00 in Stock

Key Points ITG Director Francis Braun III bought 1,200 shares of the company on July 2 at $16.00 per share, a transaction worth $19,200 .

bought 1,200 shares of the company on July 2 at $16.00 per share, a transaction worth . After the purchase, Braun directly owned 1,200 shares of ITG, and the trade was disclosed in an SEC filing.

ITG shares were trading at $13.60 when the article was published, near their 52-week low of $13.10 and below the purchase price.

ITG Inc. (NASDAQ:ITG - Get Free Report) Director Francis Braun III acquired 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $19,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $19,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ITG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITG opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.75 million, a P/E ratio of -680.00 and a beta of 0.69. ITG Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

About ITG

ITG, Inc was a financial services company best known for its institutional brokerage and trading services. The firm provided execution, electronic trading, and related brokerage solutions designed to help asset managers and other institutional investors trade securities more efficiently.

The company also offered portfolio trading, agency trading, and workflow tools that supported the investment process from order generation through execution. Over time, ITG developed technology-enabled services aimed at improving trading performance, transparency, and access to liquidity across equity markets.

ITG served institutional clients in the United States and other major financial markets.

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