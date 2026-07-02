Insider Buying: Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Major Shareholder Buys $41,650.00 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Melinda Hodges Bradley bought 17,500 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading at $2.38 each, totaling $41,650. The purchase increased her direct stake by 4.95% to 371,007 shares.

bought 17,500 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading at $2.38 each, totaling $41,650. The purchase increased her direct stake by 4.95% to 371,007 shares. Bradley also made two smaller insider purchases earlier in the week, buying shares on June 29 and June 26. These buys suggest continued insider accumulation.

Jewett-Cameron Trading shares were up 2.9% and opened at $2.49, but the company remains in a weak financial position with a recent quarterly loss of $0.35 per share and a current average analyst rating of Sell.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Melinda Hodges Bradley acquired 17,500 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 371,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $882,996.66. This trade represents a 4.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Melinda Hodges Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Melinda Hodges Bradley purchased 201 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $458.28.

On Friday, June 26th, Melinda Hodges Bradley bought 82 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $181.22.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 2.9%

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCTC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Jewett-Cameron Trading from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

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