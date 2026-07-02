Steven Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insider Steven Fendley sold 7,000 shares on June 29 at an average price of $48.37, totaling about $338,590. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insider Steven Fendley sold 7,000 shares on June 29 at an average price of $48.37, totaling about $338,590. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Strong recent operating results: The company recently beat first-quarter expectations, reporting $0.16 EPS on $371 million in revenue, with sales up 22.6% year over year . Analysts expect Kratos to earn $0.47 per share for the current year.

The company recently beat first-quarter expectations, reporting on in revenue, with sales up . Analysts expect Kratos to earn for the current year. Positive analyst and business momentum: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and an $85 price target, while Kratos also landed an agreement to become the exclusive U.S. manufacturer for Elroy Air. The stock is drawing attention from defense investors amid themes like the proposed Golden Dome initiative.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) insider Steven Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $338,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,126 shares in the company, valued at $14,613,834.62. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

More Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and an $85 price target , with the analyst calling Kratos a “misunderstood” supplier to the broader U.S. defense ecosystem. Article Title

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and an , with the analyst calling Kratos a “misunderstood” supplier to the broader U.S. defense ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Kratos won an agreement to become the exclusive U.S. manufacturer for Elroy Air , and also disclosed an initial joint venture agreement with Barq Group in Abu Dhabi, boosting its uncrewed systems and international growth outlook. Article Title

Kratos won an agreement to become the , and also disclosed an initial joint venture agreement with Barq Group in Abu Dhabi, boosting its uncrewed systems and international growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm around the proposed Golden Dome missile defense initiative is highlighting Kratos as a potential long-term supplier, supporting the case for future defense spending tied to its scalable technologies. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm around the proposed missile defense initiative is highlighting Kratos as a potential long-term supplier, supporting the case for future defense spending tied to its scalable technologies. Positive Sentiment: Defense stocks, including KTOS, also got a lift after AeroVironment’s strong quarterly results signaled healthy demand across the sector. Article Title

Defense stocks, including KTOS, also got a lift after signaled healthy demand across the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Additional commentary from market outlets and analyst roundups continued to spotlight Kratos as one of the notable defense names attracting investor attention, but these items were mainly reiterative rather than new catalysts. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 26.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 143.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankChampaign National Association acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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