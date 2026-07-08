Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $5,950,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Kymera Therapeutics CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 50,000 shares on July 7 at an average price of $119.00, generating about $5.95 million. After the sale, he still held 666,568 shares worth roughly $79.3 million.

on July 7 at an average price of $119.00, generating about $5.95 million. After the sale, he still held 666,568 shares worth roughly $79.3 million. This was the latest in a series of insider sales by Mainolfi, including 80,000 shares sold on July 1 and 30,000 shares sold on April 29, suggesting continued trimming of his stake.

by Mainolfi, including 80,000 shares sold on July 1 and 30,000 shares sold on April 29, suggesting continued trimming of his stake. The stock has been strong recently, trading up 3.9% to around $119.24 and near its 52-week high of $130.05. Analysts remain constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.41.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,321,592. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Nello Mainolfi sold 80,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $9,223,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $2,435,400.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $97.00 price objective on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company's stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company's stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 491,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $265,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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