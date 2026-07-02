Insider Selling: Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells 4,655 Shares of Stock

Key Points Life360 director Brit Morin sold 4,655 shares on June 29 at an average price of $55.00, totaling about $256,025. The sale reduced her ownership by 15.2%, and it was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 29 at an average price of $55.00, totaling about $256,025. The sale reduced her ownership by 15.2%, and it was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Life360 stock was trading higher , opening at $57.33 and up 3.6% on the day of the report. The company has a market cap of about $4.65 billion and a 12-month trading range of $37.01 to $112.54.

, opening at $57.33 and up 3.6% on the day of the report. The company has a market cap of about $4.65 billion and a 12-month trading range of $37.01 to $112.54. Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.17. Recent actions included target changes from firms such as DA Davidson and UBS, alongside several buy ratings.

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) Director Brit Morin sold 4,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $256,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,625. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Life360 Trading Up 3.6%

LIF stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $112.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,372,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Life360 by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133,722 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Life360 by 86.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company's stock worth $80,801,000 after purchasing an additional 352,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,097,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 588,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,726,000 after buying an additional 141,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIF. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Life360 from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on Life360 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure started coverage on Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life360 has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Life360

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].