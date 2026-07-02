Insider Selling: Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) CFO Sells $20,838.09 in Stock

Key Points Lexeo Therapeutics CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 25,947 shares on July 1 at an average price of $4.48, for proceeds of about $116,243. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards.

on July 1 at an average price of $4.48, for proceeds of about $116,243. The filing says the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards. The transaction reduced Townsend’s ownership by 6.43% , leaving him with 377,817 shares valued at roughly $1.69 million. He has also sold additional shares in recent months, including 3,342 shares in May and 55,000 shares in April.

, leaving him with 377,817 shares valued at roughly $1.69 million. He has also sold additional shares in recent months, including 3,342 shares in May and 55,000 shares in April. Lexeo Therapeutics’ stock recently traded around $4.45, well below its 52-week high of $10.99. The company most recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $18.75.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO - Get Free Report) CFO Louis Edward Tamayo sold 4,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $20,838.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,637.76. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.42. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,050,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,211 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,650,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,299,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,475,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,117,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision‐designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next‐generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

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