Christopher Brown Sells 2,200 Shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

Key Points Director Christopher Brown sold 2,200 shares of 908 Devices at an average price of $9.02, for a total of $19,844, in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction.

sold 2,200 shares of 908 Devices at an average price of $9.02, for a total of $19,844, in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction. After the sale, Brown still held 843,359 shares valued at about $7.6 million, and the transaction reduced his position by just 0.26% .

. 908 Devices stock was trading down about 4.2%, while analysts currently show a mixed view with an average Hold rating and a $12.00 target price.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS - Get Free Report) Director Christopher Brown sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $19,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 843,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,098.18. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

908 Devices Trading Down 4.2%

908 Devices stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MASS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 908 Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MASS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) is a developer and manufacturer of portable analytical instruments designed to deliver rapid chemical detection in field and laboratory environments. The company's core focus lies in miniaturizing high-performance mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry technologies, enabling users to perform on-site analysis that traditionally required benchtop equipment.

Key products in 908 Devices' portfolio include the MX908, a handheld high-resolution mass spectrometer capable of detecting and identifying a broad range of chemicals and explosives; the M908 portable mass spectrometer for laboratory or mobile units; and the ZipChip capillary electrophoresis system for high-throughput, microfluidic separations.

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