Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Maze Therapeutics insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares at an average price of $28.02, totaling about $210,150. The sale reduced his direct stake by 22.22% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Maze Therapeutics insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares at an average price of $28.02, totaling about $210,150. The sale reduced his direct stake by 22.22% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Stock and financial snapshot: Maze Therapeutics opened at $29.81 and has a market cap of about $1.65 billion. The company reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.45, missing estimates, while analysts expect a full-year EPS of -2.73.

Maze Therapeutics opened at $29.81 and has a market cap of about $1.65 billion. The company reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.45, missing estimates, while analysts expect a full-year EPS of -2.73. Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive: The stock has a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $66.00. Recent reports were mixed, with several firms maintaining buy-oriented views while Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell rating.

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $735,525. This trade represents a 22.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Atul Dandekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $190,275.00.

Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAZE opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.88 and a quick ratio of 17.88. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,142,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,197,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,015 shares of the company's stock worth $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 362,060 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company's stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,472 shares of the company's stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 767,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,793,000 after acquiring an additional 222,251 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAZE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MAZE

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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