Sagi Niri Sells 6,183 Shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Stock

Key Points Nexxen International CFO Sagi Niri sold 68,886 shares on June 29 at an average price of $9.08, totaling about $625,485. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 29 at an average price of $9.08, totaling about $625,485. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Niri has made multiple insider sales recently , including several trades in June that reduced his position by 15.28% after the latest transaction. He still directly owns 381,856 shares, valued at about $3.47 million.

, including several trades in June that reduced his position by 15.28% after the latest transaction. He still directly owns 381,856 shares, valued at about $3.47 million. Analysts remain generally positive on NEXN, with eight Buy ratings and two Holds, and an average target price of $11.17. The stock last traded at $9.54, below the consensus target but near recent highs.

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) CFO Sagi Niri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $56,450.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 381,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,486,345.28. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sagi Niri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Sagi Niri sold 68,886 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $625,484.88.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sagi Niri sold 2,098 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $18,420.44.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sagi Niri sold 34,667 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $304,376.26.

On Monday, June 15th, Sagi Niri sold 1,160 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $10,103.60.

On Friday, June 12th, Sagi Niri sold 200 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $1,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sagi Niri sold 5,922 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $51,758.28.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sagi Niri sold 13,164 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $112,420.56.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sagi Niri sold 1,027 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $8,811.66.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sagi Niri sold 18,660 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $158,983.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Sagi Niri sold 33,757 shares of Nexxen International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $291,322.91.

Nexxen International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.91 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Nexxen International had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.85%.The business had revenue of $86.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEXN shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nexxen International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEXN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexxen International by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns.

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