Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) CFO Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE - Get Free Report) CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $151,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,036,365.20. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Christine Mikail Cvijic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 600 shares of Neurogene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $21,612.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,061 shares of Neurogene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $141,404.02.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 739 shares of Neurogene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $25,170.34.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 9,600 shares of Neurogene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Neurogene Trading Up 13.0%

NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.68. Neurogene Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Neurogene Inc. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGNE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Neurogene in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Neurogene to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $84.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neurogene

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Neurogene by 89.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,067 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurogene by 3.4% in the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurogene by 17.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,983 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurogene by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,043 shares of the company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurogene

Neurogene, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies for rare neurological diseases. The company's lead platform employs adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vectors designed to deliver functional copies of disease-causing genes directly to the central nervous system. Neurogene's pipeline focuses on inherited lysosomal storage disorders, including investigational programs for GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses, with additional preclinical efforts targeting other monogenic neurodegenerative conditions.

Neurogene's proprietary AAV9‐based delivery system has been engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier, aiming to provide durable gene expression in affected tissues.

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