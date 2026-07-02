Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Buys 12,500 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 50,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma at an average price of $18.32 per share, a transaction worth about $916,000 .

bought of Nuvectis Pharma at an average price of per share, a transaction worth about . Following the purchase, Mosseri now owns 3.19 million shares , increasing his stake by 1.59% ; the trade was disclosed in an SEC filing.

, increasing his stake by ; the trade was disclosed in an SEC filing. Nuvectis Pharma shares were trading around $19.52 and the company has drawn mixed analyst views, with an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT - Get Free Report) CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,688,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,768,480. This represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of -0.25. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVCT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Nuvectis Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Nuvectis Pharma from $13.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Report on Nuvectis Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 3,398.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,263 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 417.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 3,671.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company's stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics using its proprietary Cellporting delivery platform. The company’s core technology is designed to facilitate the transport of therapeutic proteins and peptides across cellular membranes and into target intracellular compartments, including the nucleus. By overcoming a key barrier in biologics delivery, Nuvectis aims to expand the range of treatable diseases with macromolecular drugs that have traditionally been limited by poor cellular uptake.

The Nuvectis pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs targeting rare genetic and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].