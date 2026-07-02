Insider Selling: Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Insider Sells $32,445.00 in Stock

Key Points Nayax insider Eden Zafrani sold 500 shares on June 30 at an average price of $64.89, totaling $32,445. After the sale, Zafrani still owned 14,869 shares, a 3.25% reduction in holdings.

on June 30 at an average price of $64.89, totaling $32,445. After the sale, Zafrani still owned 14,869 shares, a 3.25% reduction in holdings. The company’s latest earnings missed expectations , with quarterly EPS of $0.03 versus the $0.08 consensus estimate, even though revenue of $106.86 million slightly topped forecasts.

, with quarterly EPS of $0.03 versus the $0.08 consensus estimate, even though revenue of $106.86 million slightly topped forecasts. Analyst sentiment is mixed but broadly cautious: UBS raised its target to $75, Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to outperform, and the overall consensus rating remains Hold with an average target price of $78.95.

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) insider Eden Zafrani sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $32,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,869 shares in the company, valued at $964,849.41. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nayax Stock Performance

Shares of NYAX opened at $67.76 on Thursday. Nayax Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Nayax had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Nayax from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $79.80 price objective on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nayax has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $78.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nayax

More Nayax News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nayax this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS recently raised its price target on Nayax and Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to outperform, which may help support investor confidence in the name.

UBS recently raised its price target on Nayax and Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to outperform, which may help support investor confidence in the name. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CEO, CFO, CMO, and other executives, sold small blocks of shares over the past few days, but the filings say the sales were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards. CEO Filing CFO Filing CMO Filing

Several insiders, including the CEO, CFO, CMO, and other executives, sold small blocks of shares over the past few days, but the filings say the sales were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the sales were very small relative to each executive’s holdings, which makes them more consistent with routine portfolio administration than a major shift in insider sentiment.

Most of the sales were very small relative to each executive’s holdings, which makes them more consistent with routine portfolio administration than a major shift in insider sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The repeat insider selling may still create some short-term pressure on NYAX shares if investors interpret it as limited near-term conviction, especially after the stock’s strong recent run.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nayax by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company's stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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