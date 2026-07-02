Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Aparna Bawa Sells 290 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of Palo Alto Networks on July 1 at an average price of $348.74, worth about $101,135. After the sale, she still owned 6,437 shares, and the transaction reduced her holdings by 4.31%.

of Palo Alto Networks on July 1 at an average price of $348.74, worth about $101,135. After the sale, she still owned 6,437 shares, and the transaction reduced her holdings by 4.31%. Bawa has been actively trimming her stake, with several additional sales in late June and early June at lower prices, indicating a steady pattern of insider selling over the past few weeks.

PANW shares were trading up 3.2% and near their 52-week high, while the company also benefited from multiple analyst price-target increases and a recent earnings beat that showed 31.1% revenue growth year over year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total transaction of $101,134.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,839.38. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Aparna Bawa sold 632 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $201,399.44.

On Monday, June 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 345 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $100,108.65.

On Friday, June 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 536 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $150,080.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $149,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Aparna Bawa sold 377 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $99,905.00.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of PANW opened at $352.04 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $251.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a PE ratio of 288.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $358.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420 from $325 and kept an overweight rating, signaling further upside potential. Wells Fargo target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420 from $325 and kept an overweight rating, signaling further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $380 from $330 and reiterated an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around PANW. BNP Paribas Exane target raise

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $380 from $330 and reiterated an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around PANW. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research also raised its target to $380 from $333 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing expectations for continued share-price strength. BTIG target raise

BTIG Research also raised its target to $380 from $333 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing expectations for continued share-price strength. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted PANW’s strong fiscal Q3 results, with revenue and ARR beats and growing demand tied to AI-driven cybersecurity and observability, which has helped keep sentiment constructive. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage highlighted PANW’s strong fiscal Q3 results, with revenue and ARR beats and growing demand tied to AI-driven cybersecurity and observability, which has helped keep sentiment constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders sold small blocks of stock, including CAO Josh D. Paul and Director Aparna Bawa. While routine, insider selling can modestly temper enthusiasm for the stock. SEC filing

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 57.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 76,315 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $316.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].