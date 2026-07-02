Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian Sells 28,571 Shares of Stock

Key Points Precigen CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 171,429 shares on July 1 at an average price of $5.53, totaling about $948,000. After the sale, he still held 354,535 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on July 1 at an average price of $5.53, totaling about $948,000. After the sale, he still held 354,535 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Thomasian has made additional recent sales , including 28,571 shares on June 29 and 41,884 shares on May 28, indicating a series of insider dispositions over the past few weeks.

, including 28,571 shares on June 29 and 41,884 shares on May 28, indicating a series of insider dispositions over the past few weeks. Precigen recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue above estimates, while analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Hold” with a $12.50 price target.

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 28,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $165,140.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,071.92. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Harry Jr. Thomasian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 171,429 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $948,002.37.

On Thursday, May 28th, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 41,884 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $182,614.24.

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 646.99% and a positive return on equity of 717.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Precigen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Precigen from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PGEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at $2,796,000. Occam Crest Management LP increased its position in Precigen by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Occam Crest Management LP now owns 3,501,739 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $14,637,000 after buying an additional 799,339 shares in the last quarter. Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 891,428 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 260,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company's stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen's approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen's technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

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