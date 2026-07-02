Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Director Sells $241,424.40 in Stock

Key Points Pharvaris director Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan sold 30,712 shares on June 30 at an average price of $35.49, worth about $1.09 million. After the sale, he still held 315,167 shares, marking an 8.88% reduction in his position.

on June 30 at an average price of $35.49, worth about $1.09 million. After the sale, he still held 315,167 shares, marking an 8.88% reduction in his position. Insider selling has been active recently , with Schikan also selling additional shares on June 29 and multiple transactions in late April. The article also notes sales by another insider, Anne Lesage, which may pressure investor sentiment.

, with Schikan also selling additional shares on June 29 and multiple transactions in late April. The article also notes sales by another insider, Anne Lesage, which may pressure investor sentiment. Analysts remain generally upbeat on PHVS, with 10 Buy ratings and an average target price of $49.64. The stock has also recently hit a new 1-year high, reflecting strong recent momentum.

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) Director Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan sold 6,888 shares of Pharvaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $241,424.40. Following the sale, the director owned 345,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,123,058.95. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan sold 30,712 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $1,089,968.88.

On Thursday, April 30th, Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan sold 29,070 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $881,402.40.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan sold 3,830 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $115,168.10.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan sold 100 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $3,003.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan sold 7,000 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $210,350.00.

Pharvaris Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of PHVS opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of -2.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. Pharvaris N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharvaris N.V. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pharvaris by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Pharvaris News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pharvaris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its Buy rating on Pharvaris, which can support investor confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook. Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Pharvaris (PHVS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its rating on Pharvaris, which can support investor confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: PHVS recently reached a new 1-year high , suggesting momentum has been strong heading into today’s trading. Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

PHVS recently reached a , suggesting momentum has been strong heading into today’s trading. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s insider activity included multiple sales by Anne Lesage and Director Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan on June 29-30, totaling a sizable reduction in their holdings. While insider sales do not always signal a fundamental problem, they can weigh on sentiment because investors may view them as a sign of limited near-term upside. SEC insider filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pharvaris from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on PHVS

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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