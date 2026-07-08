Christopher Riley Sells 71,471 Shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 71,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $90,053.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,617,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,037,682.08. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Christopher Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Christopher Riley sold 74,949 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $92,187.27.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Christopher Riley sold 90,896 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $161,794.88.

On Monday, May 4th, Christopher Riley sold 90,674 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $158,679.50.

On Friday, April 24th, Christopher Riley sold 8,916 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $16,227.12.

PLBY Group Stock Down 2.5%

PLBY Group stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.86.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.71 million. On average, analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded PLBY Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLBY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in PLBY Group by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 57.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,895 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

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