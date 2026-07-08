Insider Selling: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells $680,185.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 53,722 Privia Health Group shares on July 6 at an average price of $27.24, totaling about $1.46 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 44.07% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 6 at an average price of $27.24, totaling about $1.46 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 44.07% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Morris has been steadily selling shares in recent weeks , including multiple transactions in late June and early July, with sales ranging from about $25.33 to $27.33 per share. His recent trades have totaled several million dollars.

, including multiple transactions in late June and early July, with sales ranging from about $25.33 to $27.33 per share. His recent trades have totaled several million dollars. Privia Health Group shares were trading near their 52-week high at $27.23, with a 1-year range of $18.77 to $27.70. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $31.15.

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA - Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 24,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $680,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 186,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,020. This represents a 11.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, David Mountcastle sold 17,196 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $432,995.28.

On Monday, May 11th, David Mountcastle sold 3,385 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $76,501.00.

On Monday, May 4th, David Mountcastle sold 1,206 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $30,150.00.

On Friday, May 1st, David Mountcastle sold 7,179 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $179,690.37.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore set a $26.00 price target on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,633 shares of the company's stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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