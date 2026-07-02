Insider Buying: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Director Buys 2,009 Shares

Key Points Polestar director Winfried Vahland bought 6,000 shares of PSNY on June 29 at an average price of $16.95, totaling $101,700. The purchase lifted his holdings to 37,979 shares, an 18.76% increase in his position.

of PSNY on June 29 at an average price of $16.95, totaling $101,700. The purchase lifted his holdings to 37,979 shares, an 18.76% increase in his position. Vahland also bought 6,700 shares on June 1 at an average price of $19.72, showing continued insider buying in the electric vehicle maker.

at an average price of $19.72, showing continued insider buying in the electric vehicle maker. Despite the insider purchases, Wall Street sentiment remains weak: the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell,” with one Hold and two Sell ratings from analysts.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) Director Karl-Thomas Neumann bought 2,009 shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,012.37. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,406.14. This trade represents a 33.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 28,277.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 74.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,966 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.

The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.

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