Matthew Kapusta Sells 21,082 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Kapusta sold 21,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $952,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 519,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,448,291.32. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. uniQure N.V. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in uniQure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 76.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on QURE. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on uniQure from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QURE

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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