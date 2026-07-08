Arthur Ryan Sells 200 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) Director Arthur Ryan sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $676.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $537.45 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $648.64 and a 200 day moving average of $724.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $790.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].