REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Insider Steve Pakola Sells 19,608 Shares

Key Points REGENXBIO insider Steve Pakola sold 36,725 shares on July 1 at an average price of $12.86, worth about $472,283.50. The sale reduced his ownership by 14.71% to 213,009 shares.

sold 36,725 shares on July 1 at an average price of $12.86, worth about $472,283.50. The sale reduced his ownership by 14.71% to 213,009 shares. Pakola has made multiple recent sales of REGENXBIO stock, including 19,608 shares on June 29 and 15,309 shares on May 11. These transactions suggest ongoing insider selling activity.

of REGENXBIO stock, including 19,608 shares on June 29 and 15,309 shares on May 11. These transactions suggest ongoing insider selling activity. REGENXBIO recently reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss of $1.72 per share and revenue of $6.39 million, missing analyst estimates. Despite that, analysts remain mostly bullish, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and average target price of $23.82.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) insider Steve Pakola sold 19,608 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $216,472.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,351,619.36. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Pakola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Steve Pakola sold 36,725 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $472,283.50.

On Monday, May 11th, Steve Pakola sold 15,309 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $168,705.18.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $676.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.04. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.84 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 330.23% and a negative return on equity of 232.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,037,248 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 185,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,140 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,736 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 301,858 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,962 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $17,280,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Get Our Latest Report on RGNX

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno‐associated virus) platform. The company engineers next‐generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO's pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age‐related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

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