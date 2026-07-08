Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells 20,538 Shares

Key Points Roku insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares on July 6 at an average price of $142.51, totaling about $2.93 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 57.47% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on July 6 at an average price of $142.51, totaling about $2.93 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 57.47% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Collier has been an active seller of Roku stock in recent months, including multiple June, May, and April transactions. His largest recent trades were 205,807 shares on April 17 and 205,821 shares on April 8.

in recent months, including multiple June, May, and April transactions. His largest recent trades were 205,807 shares on April 17 and 205,821 shares on April 8. Roku shares have been strong recently, opening at $141.21 with a 1-year range of $78.53 to $148.88. The company also beat quarterly earnings expectations, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $153.71.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $2,926,870.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,166,152. The trade was a 57.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Charles Collier sold 20,537 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,565,892.78.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Charles Collier sold 7,067 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $899,346.42.

On Monday, May 4th, Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,551,435.74.

On Friday, April 17th, Charles Collier sold 205,807 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $23,667,805.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Charles Collier sold 3,431 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $377,993.27.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,611,205.00.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 2.01. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Evercore lowered shares of Roku from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roku from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bayban lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].