Insider Selling: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $130,541.43 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,897 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $130,541.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,090,020.85. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sunrun Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.50 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the energy company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,732 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sunrun from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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