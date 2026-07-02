Anthony Bacos Sells 70,011 Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Key Points Stitch Fix insider Anthony Bacos sold 70,011 shares on June 29 at an average price of $4.42, totaling about $309,449. The sale reduced his ownership by 6.24% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 29 at an average price of $4.42, totaling about $309,449. The sale reduced his ownership by 6.24% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Bacos has been actively trimming his stake, with additional recent sales of 100,000 shares on June 24 and 70,000 shares each on June 22 and June 16. These transactions suggest a steady insider sell-off over several weeks.

Stitch Fix recently reported a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue above estimates for the quarter, but analysts remain cautious. The stock currently carries a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $5.12.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) insider Anthony Bacos sold 70,011 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $309,448.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,051,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,649,813.48. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Bacos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Bacos sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $451,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $282,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $290,500.00.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $535.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stitch Fix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.12.

View Our Latest Report on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

Further Reading

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