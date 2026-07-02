Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Purchases 6,755 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 6,755 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals at an average price of $3.23 on June 30, increasing its stake by 9.40% to 78,597 shares worth about $253,868.

bought 6,755 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals at an average price of $3.23 on June 30, increasing its stake by 9.40% to 78,597 shares worth about $253,868. The same insider also purchased 25,836 shares on June 29 at an average price of $3.44, indicating continued buying in SHPH.

on June 29 at an average price of $3.44, indicating continued buying in SHPH. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares were trading around $3.40, near their 52-week low of $2.90, while the company remains small with a market cap of just $2.18 million and analysts still rate the stock a Sell.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 6,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,818.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 78,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $253,868.31. This represents a 9.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 25,836 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $88,875.84.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHPH opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHPH. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $357,000. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHPH

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

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