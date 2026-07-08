Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,851 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 7,851 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals at an average price of $3.54 on July 2, increasing its holdings to 90,407 shares, a 9.51% boost.

of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals at an average price of $3.54 on July 2, increasing its holdings to 90,407 shares, a 9.51% boost. The insider has been active recently , with additional purchases on June 29, June 30, and July 1, though it also sold 9,022 shares on July 6.

, with additional purchases on June 29, June 30, and July 1, though it also sold 9,022 shares on July 6. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals remains under pressure: the stock opened at $3.26, has a market cap of just $2.09 million, and analysts currently rate it a Sell.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 7,851 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,792.54. Following the purchase, the insider owned 90,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,040.78. This represents a 9.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 9,022 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $31,667.22.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial Lp Hrt bought 3,959 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,064.70.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 6,755 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,818.65.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 25,836 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $88,875.84.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SHPH opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 4.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

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