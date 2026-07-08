SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Insider Manuela Valente Sells 4,241 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider Philippe Menu sold 7,393 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS on July 6 at an average price of $5.16, totaling about $38,148. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and was tied to tax withholding on vested equity awards.

of SOPHiA GENETICS on July 6 at an average price of $5.16, totaling about $38,148. The sale was made under a pre-arranged and was tied to tax withholding on vested equity awards. Menu has been actively selling shares in recent months, with multiple transactions in April, May, and June. After the latest sale, he still directly owned 233,387 shares, worth about $1.2 million.

in recent months, with multiple transactions in April, May, and June. After the latest sale, he still directly owned 233,387 shares, worth about $1.2 million. SOPHiA GENETICS shares opened at $5.44, with the stock sitting between its 52-week low of $2.92 and high of $6.30. The company recently reported a quarterly EPS miss but revenue came in above expectations.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) insider Manuela Valente sold 4,241 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $21,417.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,772.50. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Manuela Valente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Manuela Valente sold 380 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $1,976.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Manuela Valente sold 3,824 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $18,546.40.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

SOPH opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More SOPHiA GENETICS News

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: The insider sales were mostly routine, pre-planned transactions tied to equity-award vesting and tax withholding, which suggests they may not signal a fundamental change in the business or management’s outlook.

The insider sales were mostly routine, pre-planned transactions tied to equity-award vesting and tax withholding, which suggests they may not signal a fundamental change in the business or management’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple executives and directors, including Chairman Jurgi Camblong, CEO Ross Muken, CFO George Cardoza, and others, reported sales in the same period, increasing investor focus on insider activity.

Multiple executives and directors, including Chairman Jurgi Camblong, CEO Ross Muken, CFO George Cardoza, and others, reported sales in the same period, increasing investor focus on insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Even if planned, the cluster of insider share sales can create pressure on sentiment because it may be interpreted as reduced confidence or excess supply in the stock near term.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOPH shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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