SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Chairman Jurgi Camblong Sells 17,685 Shares

Key Points Chairman Jurgi Camblong sold 17,685 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS at an average price of $5.28, worth about $93,377. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding tied to equity award vesting.

of SOPHiA GENETICS at an average price of $5.28, worth about $93,377. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding tied to equity award vesting. Camblong has been actively selling shares recently , with multiple transactions in June and July, while still retaining about 3.54 million shares valued at roughly $18.7 million after the latest sale.

, with multiple transactions in June and July, while still retaining about 3.54 million shares valued at roughly $18.7 million after the latest sale. The stock rose 1.3% to $5.51 and remains below its 52-week high of $6.30. The company recently missed EPS estimates but beat revenue expectations, and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a $7.50 average price target.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) Chairman Jurgi Camblong sold 17,685 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $93,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,541,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,124.16. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 22,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $118,051.50.

On Thursday, June 25th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,373 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $7,826.10.

On Friday, June 26th, Jurgi Camblong sold 50,069 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $290,400.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $44,540.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $23,372.06.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,473 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $87,365.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jurgi Camblong sold 43,129 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $213,919.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,399 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $20,939.24.

On Friday, April 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $57,735.04.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $9,243.00.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $462.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOPH

More SOPHiA GENETICS News

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: The insider sales were reported as pre-planned Rule 10b5-1 transactions tied to equity vesting and tax withholding, suggesting they may be administrative rather than a reflection of weakening business fundamentals.

The insider sales were reported as pre-planned Rule 10b5-1 transactions tied to equity vesting and tax withholding, suggesting they may be administrative rather than a reflection of weakening business fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares in the same short period, including the chairman, CEO, CFO, and other executives, which keeps investor focus on insider activity. Article Title

Several insiders sold shares in the same short period, including the chairman, CEO, CFO, and other executives, which keeps investor focus on insider activity. Negative Sentiment: A heavy run of insider selling can still pressure shares near term because some investors may interpret it as reduced confidence or increased stock supply.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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