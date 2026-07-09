Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Symbotic director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares on July 6 at an average price of $43.92, totaling $87,840. The trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on July 6 at an average price of $43.92, totaling $87,840. The trade was made under a pre-arranged . This was part of a broader pattern of insider selling , as Krasnow has recently sold multiple blocks of Symbotic shares in May and June at higher prices than the latest transaction.

, as Krasnow has recently sold multiple blocks of Symbotic shares in May and June at higher prices than the latest transaction. Symbotic remains a mixed story for investors: the company beat revenue expectations in its latest quarter but missed EPS estimates, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus and a $65.23 average price target.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Todd Krasnow sold 3,367 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $171,717.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $94,600.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Todd Krasnow sold 19,655 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $1,056,063.15.

On Friday, May 22nd, Todd Krasnow sold 6,978 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $363,693.36.

On Monday, May 11th, Todd Krasnow sold 25,422 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,333,383.90.

On Monday, May 4th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $115,220.00.

Symbotic Trading Up 0.9%

SYM stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -833.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $676.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.65 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.The business's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Symbotic from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Symbotic

Trending Headlines about Symbotic

Here are the key news stories impacting Symbotic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary continue to argue that Symbotic could be undervalued relative to its warehouse automation growth narrative, with some articles saying the stock still looks cheap after a long run. Symbotic (SYM) Stock Still Looks Cheap Following Its 315% Run

Analysts and recent commentary continue to argue that Symbotic could be undervalued relative to its warehouse automation growth narrative, with some articles saying the stock still looks cheap after a long run. Neutral Sentiment: Research notes highlight mixed views on the stock, including a Hold-style rating from Zacks and a broader analyst consensus that remains around Hold despite several buy ratings. Symbotic (SYM) Could Be 32% Undervalued On Its Warehouse Automation Narrative

Research notes highlight mixed views on the stock, including a Hold-style rating from Zacks and a broader analyst consensus that remains around Hold despite several buy ratings. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales from multiple directors may be read as a lack of near-term confidence, adding to pressure on the shares. Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 51,346.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,174,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,874 shares of the company's stock worth $150,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,513 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $63,034,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,997,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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