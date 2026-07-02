Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Major Shareholder Sells $428,712.51 in Stock

Key Points Theravance Biopharma major shareholder Eli Samaha sold stock on July 1, unloading 37,799 shares at an average price of $17.00 for about $642,583. He still directly owns 9,174,453 shares after the sale.

on July 1, unloading 37,799 shares at an average price of $17.00 for about $642,583. He still directly owns 9,174,453 shares after the sale. Samaha has been actively trimming his stake , including additional sales of 25,027 shares on June 30 and 273,871 shares on June 29 for roughly $5.15 million combined.

, including additional sales of 25,027 shares on June 30 and 273,871 shares on June 29 for roughly $5.15 million combined. TBPH traded near $17 and analysts remain mostly neutral, with an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40. The company reported a small quarterly loss and modest revenue in its last earnings release.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 25,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $428,712.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,212,252 shares in the company, valued at $157,805,876.76. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eli Samaha sold 37,799 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $642,583.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Eli Samaha sold 273,871 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $4,718,797.33.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $875.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter. Theravance Biopharma had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 104.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Theravance Biopharma

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 20,269.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company's stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

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