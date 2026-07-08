United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points United Therapeutics CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on July 6 at an average price of $548.96, totaling about $5.2 million. After the sale, she still owned 40,513 shares, and the transaction represented a 19% reduction in her position.

on July 6 at an average price of $548.96, totaling about $5.2 million. After the sale, she still owned 40,513 shares, and the transaction represented a 19% reduction in her position. UTHR stock was up 3.0% and opened at $563.70, near its 52-week high of $609.35. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion and trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

and opened at $563.70, near its 52-week high of $609.35. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion and trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Recent earnings missed analyst expectations, with quarterly EPS of $5.82 versus the $7.00 consensus and revenue of $781.5 million versus $797.4 million expected. Despite that miss, analysts remain broadly positive, with 10 Buy ratings and a consensus target price of $646.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.96, for a total value of $5,215,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,240,016.48. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $563.70 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $557.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $646.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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