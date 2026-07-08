Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $211,680.00 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.40, for a total value of $211,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,347,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,524,250,736. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.88, for a total transaction of $6,377,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.04, for a total transaction of $7,500,800.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,240 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $3,878,249.60.

On Monday, June 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 8,760 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $3,214,744.80.

On Friday, June 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.05, for a total transaction of $6,461,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.44, for a total transaction of $6,528,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.94, for a total transaction of $7,218,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.57, for a total value of $6,591,400.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $6,373,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $6,097,400.00.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR stock opened at $257.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.54 and a 200-day moving average of $212.71. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.Vicor's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $408.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vicor by 3,918.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vicor by 1,542.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,205,000 after buying an additional 413,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,921.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 254,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $12,625,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Vicor

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vicor said it will release Q2 2026 results on July 21 before hosting an earnings webcast, giving investors an upcoming catalyst to gauge demand and margins. Vicor Corporation to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on July 21, 2026

Vicor said it will release Q2 2026 results on July 21 before hosting an earnings webcast, giving investors an upcoming catalyst to gauge demand and margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent “Buy” ratings and price targets as high as $450, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent “Buy” ratings and price targets as high as $450, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings-call announcement itself is routine and does not include any financial update, so it is unlikely to be the main driver of trading.

The earnings-call announcement itself is routine and does not include any financial update, so it is unlikely to be the main driver of trading. Negative Sentiment: Multiple recent insider sales weighed on the stock, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli’s sale and VP Philip Davies’ larger stock sale, which can raise concerns that executives view the shares as fully valued. Why Is Vicor Stock Falling on Tuesday?

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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