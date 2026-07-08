Financial Lp Hrt Buys 23,534 Shares of Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 23,534 shares of Vision Marine Technologies at $1.50 per share, worth about $35,301, and also made several other recent buys and sells in late June and early July.

of Vision Marine Technologies at $1.50 per share, worth about $35,301, and also made several other recent buys and sells in late June and early July. VMAR shares were trading near $1.41 , far below their 12-month high, while the company’s market cap was about $14.1 million and its moving averages remained much higher than the current price.

, far below their 12-month high, while the company’s market cap was about $14.1 million and its moving averages remained much higher than the current price. Vision Marine reported mixed operating results in its last quarterly earnings, including revenue of $14.53 million that beat estimates, but it posted a large loss and negative margins; analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 23,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $35,301.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $32,433. This represents a -1,230.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 4,187 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,568.71.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial Lp Hrt sold 24,800 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 8,671 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $17,081.87.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,087 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $10,123.13.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 876 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $1,734.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 8,346 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $16,692.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 679 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $1,520.96.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial Lp Hrt acquired 99 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $271.26.

On Thursday, June 18th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 1,737 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $5,402.07.

On Monday, June 22nd, Financial Lp Hrt bought 6,872 shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $19,516.48.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VMAR opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2,793.92. The stock has a market cap of $14,100.00, a P/E ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($23.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($653.39) by $630.19. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 281.97%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Vision Marine Technologies from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Vision Marine Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vision Marine Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Vision Marine Technologies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 19.03% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company's stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a Canadian-based company that designs, develops and manufactures electric recreational boats and propulsion systems. As a cleantech innovator, Vision Marine integrates advanced battery management, digital controls and lightweight composite construction to deliver zero-emission watercraft and electric outboard motors. The company's modular platform enables boat builders and end users to configure custom hulls and propulsion packages while leveraging onboard connectivity for remote monitoring and performance analytics.

Vision Marine's product portfolio includes fully electric boat models ranging from compact day-cruisers to larger pontoon-style vessels, as well as a series of high-efficiency electric outboard motors.

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