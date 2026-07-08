Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Financial Lp Hrt Buys 17,348 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 17,348 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at an average price of $1.39, a transaction worth about $24,113.72. After the purchase, the holder owned 99,680 shares, increasing its stake by 21.07%.

bought 17,348 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at an average price of $1.39, a transaction worth about $24,113.72. After the purchase, the holder owned 99,680 shares, increasing its stake by 21.07%. The shareholder also made several recent insider purchases, including 21,703 shares on July 6, 14,698 shares on July 1, and 24,997 shares on June 30, signaling continued buying activity.

WHLR shares were down 24.7% and opened at $0.56, while Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Sell despite one recent upgrade to Hold.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 17,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $24,113.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 99,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,555.20. This represents a 21.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 21,703 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $1,736.24.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 14,698 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $16,755.72.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 24,997 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,495.86.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 24.7%

WHLR stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2,210.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $305,250.00, a P/E ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on WHLR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company's stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant, operationally essential real estate in the United States. The company targets free-standing properties leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases, providing predictable income streams and capital preservation. Its portfolio spans a broad range of retail, service and light industrial properties, with an emphasis on assets where tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The trust's assets are primarily concentrated in consumer-oriented businesses such as discount retailers, quick-service restaurants and healthcare services, among others.

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