Charles Way Sells 833 Shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

Key Points Director Benjamin Robinson III sold 2,031 World Acceptance shares on June 29 at an average price of $222.77, totaling about $452,446. After the sale, he still held 4,836 shares.

sold 2,031 World Acceptance shares on June 29 at an average price of $222.77, totaling about $452,446. After the sale, he still held 4,836 shares. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , which indicates the transaction was scheduled in advance rather than tied to an immediate event.

, which indicates the transaction was scheduled in advance rather than tied to an immediate event. World Acceptance’s stock was down about 2% and the company recently reported quarterly EPS of $7.70, slightly below estimates, while analysts currently have an average Hold rating on the stock.

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) Director Charles Way sold 833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,025. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

World Acceptance Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $219.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average of $147.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.13. World Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $227.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 22.99 and a current ratio of 22.99.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.04). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.98%.The firm had revenue of $164.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRLD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on World Acceptance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Smith Thomas W bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,894,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 680.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,301 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company's stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company's core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

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