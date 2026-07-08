Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Sells 17,400 Shares

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) insider Steven Pieper sold 17,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,393,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,846,050.50. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Steven Pieper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Steven Pieper sold 27,600 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $235,152.00.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.83 million. Xeris Biopharma had a return on equity of 735.00% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Xeris Biopharma from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xeris Biopharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 682.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,782,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 1,554,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,186,677 shares of the company's stock worth $87,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,760 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,089,771 shares of the company's stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,790,014 shares of the company's stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,435 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 873,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company's stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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