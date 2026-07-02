X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO David Kirske Sells 8,543 Shares

Key Points X4 Pharmaceuticals CFO David Kirske sold 8,543 shares on June 30 at an average price of $4.26, worth about $36,393. After the sale, he still held 167,750 shares.

on June 30 at an average price of $4.26, worth about $36,393. After the sale, he still held 167,750 shares. The company most recently reported a smaller-than-expected loss, posting EPS of -$0.16 versus forecasts for -$0.20, though revenue of $2.71 million fell short of estimates.

versus forecasts for -$0.20, though revenue of $2.71 million fell short of estimates. Wall Street sentiment remains relatively constructive, with analysts assigning X4 Pharmaceuticals a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $9.38.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) CFO David Kirske sold 8,543 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $36,393.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $714,615. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $385.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,106.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 933,332 shares of the company's stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,283,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,258,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,804,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XFOR shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XFOR

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company's lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström's macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

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