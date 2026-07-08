Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $18,300.00 in Stock

Key Points Zscaler insider Robert Schlossman sold 122 shares on July 6 at an average price of $150, totaling $18,300. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on July 6 at an average price of $150, totaling $18,300. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The company’s latest quarter beat expectations , with earnings of $1.08 per share versus the $1.01 consensus and revenue of $850.48 million, up 25.4% year over year. Zscaler also issued Q4 2026 and FY 2026 guidance above the current-year analyst estimate.

, with earnings of $1.08 per share versus the $1.01 consensus and revenue of $850.48 million, up 25.4% year over year. Zscaler also issued Q4 2026 and FY 2026 guidance above the current-year analyst estimate. Analysts remain generally bullish despite some target cuts, with 34 Buy ratings, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. The stock’s consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $213.97.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 122 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $18,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,386,600. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $397,748.78.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.6%

ZS opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.45, a PEG ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company's stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.0% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Zscaler by 4,787.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,154 shares of the company's stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore set a $155.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zscaler from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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