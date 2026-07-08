Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Major Shareholder Sells 240,000 Shares

Key Points Andreas Bechtolsheim , Arista Networks’ major shareholder, sold 240,000 shares on July 2 at an average price of $162.67, totaling about $39.0 million . The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

, Arista Networks’ major shareholder, sold on July 2 at an average price of $162.67, totaling about . The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. This is part of a broader pattern of insider selling, with Bechtolsheim having sold several large blocks of Arista stock in recent weeks. Despite the sales, he still owns 182 million+ shares , worth roughly $29.6 billion .

, worth roughly . Arista Networks remains financially strong, recently beating earnings expectations and posting 35.1% revenue growth year over year. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Buy and a price target around $187.63.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,612,942,618.16. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $42,697,200.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $34,744,600.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $34,509,200.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 205,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.74, for a total transaction of $31,106,700.00.

Arista Networks Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $166.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.94 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westmount Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 55 North Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. 55 North Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 81.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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