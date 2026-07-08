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Brazilian Electric Power (NYSE:AXIA) Director De Lima Filho Pedro Batista Sells 255,800 Shares

July 8, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 255,800 shares of Brazilian Electric Power on July 3 at an average price of $10.38, worth about $2.66 million. After the sale, he still held more than 4.5 million shares.
  • The filing shows a broader pattern of heavy insider trading activity, including multiple large sales and a few purchases in late May and June. Overall, Batista has been reducing his stake, though he did buy shares on June 3 and July 1.
  • Brazilian Electric Power shares recently traded around $10.33, with a market cap of about $29.24 billion and a consensus analyst rating of Hold. Hedge funds and other institutions own a relatively small portion of the stock, about 2.64%.

Brazilian Electric Power Co (NYSE:AXIA - Get Free Report) Director De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 255,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $2,655,204.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,535,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,078,687.22. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

De Lima Filho Pedro Batista also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 1st, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 800,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $8,192,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista acquired 362,600 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,720,276.00.
  • On Monday, June 29th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 478,900 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $5,052,395.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 17th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 460,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $4,673,600.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 597,500 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $6,052,675.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 10th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 30,200 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $289,618.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 400,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $3,960,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista purchased 45,000 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $477,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 1st, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 555,300 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $5,486,364.00.
  • On Friday, May 29th, De Lima Filho Pedro Batista sold 2,249,200 shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $23,459,156.00.

Brazilian Electric Power Price Performance


Shares of Brazilian Electric Power stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.79. Brazilian Electric Power Co has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brazilian Electric Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brazilian Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Brazilian Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brazilian Electric Power by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brazilian Electric Power by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brazilian Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXIA. Wall Street Zen raised Brazilian Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brazilian Electric Power in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brazilian Electric Power has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Brazilian Electric Power

Brazilian Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

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