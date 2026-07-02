BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Insider Kyle Clark Sells 15,000 Shares

Key Points Insider selling: BETA Technologies insider Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares on June 29 at an average price of $16.38, totaling $245,700. The sale reduced his stake by just 0.27%, and he still holds more than 5.58 million shares.

BETA Technologies insider Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares on June 29 at an average price of $16.38, totaling $245,700. The sale reduced his stake by just 0.27%, and he still holds more than 5.58 million shares. Recent selling trend: Clark has been a frequent seller in recent weeks, including multiple 15,000-share sales in June and larger transactions in May. This suggests ongoing insider trimming rather than a one-off trade.

Clark has been a frequent seller in recent weeks, including multiple 15,000-share sales in June and larger transactions in May. This suggests ongoing insider trimming rather than a one-off trade. Company/stock snapshot: BETA shares were last quoted at $17.34, with the company valued at $3.85 billion. The firm beat EPS expectations in its latest quarter, but analysts still expect a full-year loss and maintain a consensus Moderate Buy rating.

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) insider Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,584,837 shares in the company, valued at $91,479,630.06. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kyle Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $247,650.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $237,450.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $236,100.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $238,350.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Kyle Clark sold 4,965 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $89,965.80.

On Thursday, May 7th, Kyle Clark sold 67,296 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,219,403.52.

BETA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BETA stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. BETA Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BETA Technologies Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BETA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BETA Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BETA Technologies by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,097 shares of the company's stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BETA Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BETA Technologies by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BETA. Citigroup dropped their target price on BETA Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BETA Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BETA Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BETA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BETA Technologies

BETA Technologies Company Profile

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

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