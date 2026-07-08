Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) CFO Sells $27,625.00 in Stock

Key Points Barnes & Noble Education CFO Jason Snagusky sold 2,210 shares on July 2 at an average price of $12.50, totaling $27,625. After the sale, he still held 78,999 shares.

on July 2 at an average price of $12.50, totaling $27,625. After the sale, he still held 78,999 shares. The stock was trading down 1.2% at $11.33, and the company’s shares have ranged from a 52-week low of $5.90 to a high of $14.75.

at $11.33, and the company’s shares have ranged from a 52-week low of $5.90 to a high of $14.75. Analysts remain mixed on BNED, with a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.25, while the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE:BNED - Get Free Report) CFO Jason Snagusky sold 2,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,999 shares in the company, valued at $987,487.50. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:BNED opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Barnes & Noble Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities set a $18.50 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNED

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company's stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE: BNED) is a leading provider of educational products and services to the higher education community. The company operates retail campus bookstores under Barnes & Noble College, offering course materials, general merchandise, and digital content. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education delivers educational technology solutions through its digital learning platform and supplemental courseware.

Originally part of Barnes & Noble, Inc, the company completed its spin-off and initial public offering in February 2015 to focus exclusively on college retail and digital learning.

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