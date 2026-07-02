Delek US (NYSE:DK) Director William Finnerty Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Delek US director William Finnerty sold 5,000 shares on June 29 at an average price of $51.50, for proceeds of $257,500. The sale reduced his direct ownership by 12.56% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 29 at an average price of $51.50, for proceeds of $257,500. The sale reduced his direct ownership by 12.56% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The company recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.08 versus analysts’ estimate of a loss of $1.42 and revenue of $2.65 billion, above expectations. Analysts now expect Delek US to earn 5.17 EPS for the full year.

, posting EPS of $0.08 versus analysts’ estimate of a loss of $1.42 and revenue of $2.65 billion, above expectations. Analysts now expect Delek US to earn 5.17 EPS for the full year. Wall Street sentiment has turned more favorable, with several firms upgrading the stock and raising price targets, including Goldman Sachs and TD Cowen. Delek US also maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, yielding about 1.9%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) Director William Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,457.50. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Delek US's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DK

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Delek US by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek US by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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