Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells 7,163 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,163 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $261,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,873.29. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,197 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $619,243.91.

On Monday, May 18th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,950 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $187,938.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 19,645 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $588,564.20.

On Thursday, April 16th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $956,279.80.

On Friday, April 17th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,005 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $501,079.15.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.06, a P/E/G ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 2.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 801.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 775 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.50 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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