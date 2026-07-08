Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 3,653 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,653 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $135,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 425,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,960. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 2,039 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $65,411.12.

On Monday, June 22nd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,614 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $51,986.94.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $165,339.33.

On Monday, April 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $167,911.64.

Samsara Trading Down 3.1%

IOT opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 363.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Samsara by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2,444.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Samsara by 142.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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