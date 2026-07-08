Insider Selling: Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Key Points CEO Thomas Gallagher sold 41,772 shares of Miami International stock on July 6 at an average price of $42.09, totaling about $1.76 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and his ownership fell 2.37% to 1.72 million shares.

of Miami International stock on July 6 at an average price of $42.09, totaling about $1.76 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged plan, and his ownership fell 2.37% to 1.72 million shares. MIAX shares were up 4.2% in Wednesday trading, opening at $43.61. The stock has traded between $28.63 and $57.14 over the past year and currently sports a market cap of about $4.14 billion.

in Wednesday trading, opening at $43.61. The stock has traded between $28.63 and $57.14 over the past year and currently sports a market cap of about $4.14 billion. The company recently posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.42 versus a $0.36 estimate and revenue of $369.69 million, up 40% year over year. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $51.20.

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) Director Judson Gray Teekell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,010,040. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Judson Gray Teekell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Judson Gray Teekell sold 3,000 shares of Miami International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $128,340.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Judson Gray Teekell sold 3,000 shares of Miami International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $141,900.00.

Miami International Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE:MIAX opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.42.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Miami International Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Miami International

Here are the key news stories impacting Miami International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Miami International Holdings reported June 2026 trading results showing continued growth across its exchange businesses, including a 26.0% increase in multi-list options average daily volume year-to-date, which can signal stronger activity and revenue potential. Miami International Holdings Reports June 2026 Trading Results

Miami International Holdings reported June 2026 trading results showing continued growth across its exchange businesses, including a 26.0% increase in multi-list options average daily volume year-to-date, which can signal stronger activity and revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives and directors disclosed routine stock sales under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which suggests the transactions were planned in advance rather than a sudden change in outlook, but the cluster of sales may still attract investor attention.

Several executives and directors disclosed routine stock sales under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which suggests the transactions were planned in advance rather than a sudden change in outlook, but the cluster of sales may still attract investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Thomas P. Gallagher sold a combined 70,000 shares at prices around $42 per share, while EVP Douglas M. Schafer, Jr., Barbara J. Comly, Shelly Brown, Edward Deitzel, Harish Jayabalan, and directors Kurt M. Eckert and Judson Gray Teekell also sold shares over the past several days.

CEO Thomas P. Gallagher sold a combined 70,000 shares at prices around $42 per share, while EVP Douglas M. Schafer, Jr., Barbara J. Comly, Shelly Brown, Edward Deitzel, Harish Jayabalan, and directors Kurt M. Eckert and Judson Gray Teekell also sold shares over the past several days. Negative Sentiment: The breadth of insider selling could be read by investors as a cautionary signal, potentially limiting upside if traders focus more on insider activity than on the company’s operating update.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miami International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Miami International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Miami International by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Miami International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Miami International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Miami International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Miami International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Miami International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Miami International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Miami International

Miami International Company Profile

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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