John Graham-Cumming Sells 2,520 Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $623,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 494,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,381,097.52. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Graham-Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $594,594.00.

On Monday, May 4th, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $558,381.60.

Cloudflare Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $269.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $276.82. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,078.22, a P/E/G ratio of 249.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company's stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,036 shares of the company's stock worth $64,432,000 after buying an additional 94,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,461 shares of the company's stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare to Sector Outperform and lifted its price target to $300 , signaling stronger conviction in the company’s growth outlook. Scotiabank Upgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare to and lifted its price target to , signaling stronger conviction in the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Cloudflare’s AI-related opportunity, including new classifications, enhanced analytics, and commercial partnerships aimed at helping site owners and AI companies monetize and manage traffic more effectively. Why Cloudflare (NET) Stock Is Trading Up Today

Recent commentary highlighted Cloudflare’s AI-related opportunity, including new classifications, enhanced analytics, and commercial partnerships aimed at helping site owners and AI companies monetize and manage traffic more effectively. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Matthew Prince and director John Graham-Cumming disclosed stock sales under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. These trades are large, but they were automatic and do not necessarily signal a change in business fundamentals.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Cloudflare from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cloudflare to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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